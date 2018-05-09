Plane performs nearly vertical takeoff

An Airbus A350 performed a nearly vertical takeoff at the Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace convention in Berlin, Germany, in April.

The impressive – and anxiety producing – stunt was pulled off during an airshow at the ILA event. However, the extreme feat was executed without any passengers on board.

According to the Points Guy, this Airbus A350-900XWB is routinely used for airshows, relief flights and testing cabin innovations.

Though the large plane is used for demonstrations, the interior is still fitted with the standard seating on a commercial flight, along with a typical glass cockpit and Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, which are found on any Airbus A350, the Points Guy reports.