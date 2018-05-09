Expand / Collapse search
Plane performs nearly vertical takeoff

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
An Airbus A350 wowed people with its extreme takeoff.

An Airbus A350 performed a nearly vertical takeoff at the Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace convention in Berlin, Germany, in April.

The impressive – and anxiety producing – stunt was pulled off during an airshow at the ILA event. However, the extreme feat was executed without any passengers on board.

According to the Points Guy, this Airbus A350-900XWB is routinely used for airshows, relief flights and testing cabin innovations.

An Airbus A350 XWB flies past during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su - D1BESNHVXOAA

Though the large plane is used for demonstrations, the interior is still fitted with the standard seating on a commercial flight, along with a typical glass cockpit and Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, which are found on any Airbus A350, the Points Guy reports.

