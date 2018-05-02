The most annoying things people do on planes, according to passengers

When you're squished into a tin can with hundreds of other people at 35,000 feet, there’s certain etiquette you should be sure to follow. First and foremost: Keep your socks on.

Expedia's Airplane and Hotel Etiquette Study for 2018 found that while many people have their own personal pet peeves, a majority of people surveyed had the same complaints about other passengers.

The top things most people can't stand on flights: barefoot passengers, seat kickers, and excessively chatty or loud travelers.

Ninety percent of survey respondents said that going barefoot on a plane is definitely not cool, and 51 percent of those surveyed said seat kickers are the worst.

Ninety percent of respondents said they prefer to keep to themselves during a flight, opting to sleep instead of talking to other passengers. Take note, chatty seatmates. (If you want to deter your neighbors from talking to you, consider some over-the-ear headphones.)

Among the other annoyances people noted in the survey were inattentive parents, “party-goers” or people who drink to excess, and, ironically, complainers.

The study also asked people their worst hotel annoyances, and found that many travelers get irked by loud parties either in-room or in hotel hallways. Sixty-six percent of those surveyed said they always or frequently use the “do not disturb” door hanger during their stay.

This story originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.