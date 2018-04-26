Actress Molly Ringwald has taken to Twitter to share her gratitude for Southwest Airlines, crediting the airliner for her dad’s safety.

The Brat Pack superstar used her platform on social media to personally thank Southwest Airlines “and the doctor who happened to be onboard” for an emergency landing that she claims saved her father’s life.

“We all love to publicly vent against airlines but today I would like to thank Southwest Airlines and the doctor who happened to be onboard. They emergency landed the plane for my dad. Because of their speed and professionalism, my father’s life was saved. #SouthWest #gratitude,” the celebrity tweeted.

Southwest Airlines told Fox News they are currently looking into the incident.

The positive review comes a week after the airliner was in the news for a tragic accident that left one woman dead after an engine blew, throwing shrapnel into the plane window and partially sucking her out of the plane.

The company canceled dozens of flights for engine inspections following the incident.