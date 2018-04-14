Millennial newlyweds are ditching honeymoons for ‘many-moons’

After saying “I do,” many millennial newlyweds are favoring a few "many-moon" vacations instead of traditional honeymoon. Between their sense of adventure and career-focused lifestyles, a few quick getaways through the first year of marriage are both more exciting and practical than a traditional two-week tropical vacation, one expert says.

“Today's couples don't want to sit on the same beach for 10 days straight. Often, they want to mix it up and yes, sip some cocktails in Tulum but at the same time, they want to take in the artists season in Prague,” wedding planner Amy Shey Jacobs told Yahoo Lifestyle on April 12 of the “many-moon” phenomenon. “It’s easier to do that by taking shorter trips to more places.”

According to the latest Romance Travel Study from The Knot, roughly 82% of newlyweds are opting for two- to five-day romantic getaways after the big day, USA Today reports. A few exotic trips are only only appealing, but smart a smart career move, for many hardworking lovebirds.

“Couples can't get away from work when they want to anymore. The pressure doesn't comport with the traditional two-weeks-off-the-grid honeymoon,” Jacobs adds.

After getting married in September 2017, Juliette Scwab told Yahoo that she and her husband Brett Caspi didn’t want to celebrate with a huge honeymoon given their obligations at the office.

“September was an extremely busy time for both us with work. So, rather than taking a big trip after our wedding, we decided to take a week off and go to Napa and Sonoma in California doing what we love doing: eating, drinking, and just being together,” she said. “I figured it’s best to fit it all in and travel as much as possible before we have a family.

The many-moon route worked out in their favor - Schwab and Caspi have since visited Columbia, and intend to get to London, Paris and Barcelona this year.

As per Yahoo’s advice, newlyweds are wise to schedule many-moons around weekends and federal holidays to get the most out of their adventures.

