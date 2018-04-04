Delta Air Lines hack may have exposed 'customer payment information'

Delta Air Lines said that a cybersecurity breach involving an online chat vendor may have put some personal customer information at risk.

The airline released a statement Wednesday saying they were notified on March 28 by chat service provider [24]7.ai about the breach, which occurred from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12, 2017.

The Atlanta-based airline said “certain customer payment information” may have been accessed, but “no other customer personal information, such as passport, government ID, security or SkyMiles information was impacted.”

The company said federal law enforcement and forensic teams confirmed that the incident was resolved in October and “only a small subset of our customers would have been exposed.”

Delta said they will directly contact customers they believe were affected by the data breach. They will also be launching a website at noon on Thursday with more information and regular updates regarding the incident.

The website is delta.com/response.