Pittsburgh Airport gives Mister Rogers an adorable tribute

Employees at Pittsburgh International Airport welcomed all travelers to their neighborhood on Friday just like Mister Rogers would have wanted.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the iconic children’s TV show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and coinciding with the release of a Mister Rogers Forever stamp, employees wearing red sweaters in the Airside Terminal Center Core at Pittsburgh International Airport handed out free Mister Rogers buttons and red shoelaces to travelers.

Also in the terminal, a large chalkboard lets fans share their fondest memories they have of Mister Rogers and the TV show. Passengers can purchase the commemorative stamps in Terminal D.

The special buttons have the words “You’re Special, Too!” emblazoned on them, which is a sentiment beloved host, Frank Rogers, said in every episode to the millions of kids who watched as he put on his signature cardigan and sneakers.

“Mister Rogers occupies a special place in the hearts of Pittsburghers and people across the country,” Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said in a statement, USA Today reported. “Mister Rogers and the work he did here are certainly part of the fabric of this town.”

Rogers was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. He made his home in Pittsburgh as an adult and developed “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for local station, WQED, before it was distributed nationwide for 33 years. The Pittsburgh airport has a permanent exhibit dedicated to him in Terminal C and there have even been proposals to rename the airport in his memory.