Silversea luxury cruise ship cut in half for massive 49 foot expansion

By Michelle Gant | Fox News
The Silversea ship Silver Spirit was cut in half to prepare for a massive 49-foot expansion.

What’s a cruise company to do when it needs a bigger ship? Apparently, just saw it in half and add an extra 49 feet.

Silversea began the lengthening process of its Silver Spirit ship this month as part of a $100 million renovation, Travel + Leisure reports.

The transformation is currently underway at Fincantieri Shipyard in Palermo. This type of lengthening has never before been employed for the extension of a luxury cruise ship, according to the cruise line.

The project will “create more space in public areas and will enhance Silver Spirit’s facilities,” including adding increased space to the overall dining area, making room for additional outdoor seating and expanding the pool deck.  

silver spirit2_silver seas

“Witnessing these breathtaking phases of the Silver Spirit lengthening project has filled us with pride and excitement,” Barbara Muckermann, chief marketing officer of Silversea, said in a press release.

“The lengthening and refurbishment of Silver Spirit will replicate the modern elegance of our latest vessel to make for a more luxurious travelling experience. We are eager to share the new and improved layout of our cherished ship with our valued guests.”

silver spirit3_silver seas

The massive expansion will require 500 workers who will spend approximately 450,000 hours in the job. The company estimates the project will be complete May 5, 2018.

The Silver Spirit will resume service May 6, 2018, offering seven-day trips between Civitavecchia, outside Rome, and Barcelona with fares starting at $5,600 per person.

Michelle Gant is a writer and editor for Fox News Lifestyle.