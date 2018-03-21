Disney announces new Marvel-themed attractions coming to parks in 2020

Marvel fans have something to look forward to, as Disney just announced plans to add new superhero attractions at several of its theme parks around the world.

Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland will all see changes in the coming years. The three new areas, developed in partnership with Marvel Studios and Marvel Themed Entertainment, “will champion the next generation of Super Heroes,” according to a press release.

At Disneyland Resort in California, the superhero-themed land will be anchored around the current popular Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride, which has become the highest-rated attraction at the resort since it opened in the spring of 2017. The attraction will be joined by ones involving Spider-Man and the Avengers.

“We know our guests love experiencing epic action and adventure alongside the Avengers and their heroic friends. We are excited to take the next step by immersing our guests in this ever-expanding universe – and this is only the beginning!" Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, said in a statement.

While Disney is being tight-lipped about the specific details at this time, the company did reveal it will begin “recruiting guests in 2020, furthering the evolution of Disney California Adventure park,” so you can likely expect to see changes taking place soon.

On the other side of the world, Disneyland Paris will get a Marvel-themed area that will “include a reimagined attraction where riders will team up with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers on a hyper-kinetic adventure in 2020.”

The park will also be hosting Marvel Summer of Super Heroes from June 10 to September 30, where heroes will take the stage for a live-action production “featuring cutting-edge special effects and spectacular projections.”

Hong Kong Disneyland is getting a super-makeover, as well. The new attractions there will give guests the chance to team up with Ant-Man and The Wasp, which will be joining the existing Iron Man Experience, the most popular ride at the park.