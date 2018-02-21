Dance team performs for Southwest passengers at airport terminal

Frequent flyers know how dull waiting to board can be, which perhaps inspired one humorous Southwest Airlines ticket agent to challenge a middle school dance squad to a performance, “in exchange” for boarding their flight.

The Appling Middle School all-girl dance team from Bartlett, Tenn. was homeward bound from the Dance Team Union National Championship in Orlando, Fla., WREG reported, when the airline staffers made the unusual request.

Still savoring their victories of 1st place in hop-hop and 2nd place in pom at the event, the 17 girls soon accepted the challenge.

"Our dancers were bringing home an enormous trophy. When the agent saw the girls carrying it, he asked what they won and they told him they had just gotten 1st place for middle school hip hop at DTU nationals,” team coach Lauren Scarborough told WREG. "He then jokingly said that they would have to perform to be able to get on the plane. But then he announced there would be a performance and a crowd gathered.”

As delighted passengers cheered on the spirited minute-and-a-half routine, KDKA-TV photojournalist Chris Kunicki caught the entire performance on video as he waited to board his flight to Orlando, CBS Pittsburgh reported. The girls apparently had no qualms about performing on the tile floor, and earned their admission to board with flying colors.

This wasn’t the first time that Southwest staffers have challenged travelers to a little song and dance competition. In September, one Southwest passenger departing Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans apparently accepted a similar dare, serenading fellow travelers with an impromptu performance of “No Diggity” by Blackstreet that soon went viral on Facebook with over 17 million views.

