Southwest passenger wows with surprise song and dance

If you’ve spent any time flying the friendly skies, you know the drill. If you have any questions before boarding, you’re going to have to get the attention of an overworked gate agent who’s likely dealing with many other, higher priority issues.

Last Sunday, at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, a Southwest gate agent apparently (jokingly) suggested there would be a cost for asking such questions—customers would first have to sing a song.

The price of admission proved to be no problem for one Southwest passenger who grabbed the gate desk PA microphone and quickly broke into an impromptu routine. Singing and dancing to “No Diggity” by Blackstreet, the customer elicited the cheers of fellow passengers as well as the Southwest gate agents. He even managed to get others to sing along to the chorus, “I like the way you work it.”

The performance was captured on Facebook by a user identified as Mike Vadala.

“So our gate at Nola Southwest required everyone who asked a question to sing,” wrote Vadala. “This guy went off.”

The story emerged on The Times-Picayune website, Nola.com, who called it, “A delightful—and we think very New Orleans—reminder that waiting in the airport can actually sometimes be a very good experience.”

The video has already been viewed nearly 3 million times.

This article originally appeared on TravelPulse.