'Serial Stowaway' woman arrested again at Chicago O'Hare airport days after being released from jail

A woman known as the “serial stowaway” was arrested again on Sunday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, just three days after she was released from jail after being nabbed for flying ticketless from the Illinois city to London.

Marilyn Hartman, 66, of Grayslake, was arrested just before 1:30 a.m. after police received a disturbance call about a woman refusing to leave the airport, police said in a statement sent to Fox News. She was nowhere to be found when officers arrived.

Hartman was later found in O’Hare’s Terminal 3 and was taken into custody. She was charged with a misdemeanor criminal trespass and is expected to appear in court later Sunday.

The 66-year-old’s latest arrest is one of the string of airport crimes that spans for years. Hartman was released Thursday after she was arrested last week for bypassing Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at O’Hare airport and boarded a British Airways flight without a ticket or boarding pass.

Police eventually caught Hartman, but not until she landed in London and returned on a flight back to Chicago.

Hartman was released on her own recognizance and warned by the judge to stay away from airports three times, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

“Can you stay away from the airports?” the judge asked Hartman in court, to which she replied: “Yes — yes, Your Honor.”

But she couldn’t follow through with her promise.

Hartman has pulled a similar stunt at least eight times in 2014. In one incident, she slipped past TSA agents and boarded a flight at Mineta San Jose International Airport to Los Angeles, according to WLS. She was eventually caught after landing in Los Angeles.

She was also arrested two times in 2015 within two months at O’Hare and Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Several other times Hartman was taken into custody for wandering airport terminals without a boarding pass, raising suspicions on whether she was preparing for another attempt to board a flight ticketless.

In 2016, Hartman was sentenced in Chicago to six months of house arrest and placed on two years of mental health probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.