Fitspiration photos are actually depressing, says study

The first step to a healthier 2018 may ironically begin with forgetting #fitspo, a new study suggests.

According to a new report from Flinders University in Australia, exposure to images of “functional fitness,” or legitimate exercise, can positively boost women’s self-esteem, as opposed to idealized “fitspirational” imagery, which does not bolster well-being, appearance satisfaction, or intent to exercise.

Paradise 🌺 A post shared by FITSPO - Fitness Inspiration (@fitspo) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

MARINE-TURNED-BIKINI-MODEL SHANNON IHRKE AIMS TO INSPIRE, SAYS SHE'LL ALWAYS 'BLEED GREEN'

While the study’s female participants embraced photos they saw in the media campaigns This Girl Can and #jointhemovement, looking at impossibly stunning images of #fitspo female bodies did not spur the same results.

BRIDE POSTS AD FOR WEDDING DRESS ‘WORN ONCE BY MISTAKE’

Nevertheless, researchers found that the functionality campaigns did not stop participants from comparing themselves to the idealized images.

With over 51 million photos tagged for #fitspo on Instagram as well as some 27 million results generated on Google, it’s clear that the goal-centric health movement is here to stay, and hope for a more equitable 2018 looks bright.

From increased sizing discrepancy awareness to sexual harassment protests on the red carpet, it would seem the body positivity movement is only poised to rise in the New Year.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS