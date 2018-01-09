Expand / Collapse search
Ariel Winter says her Airbnb was vandalized with dog feces

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Ariel Winter said the home she rented from Airbnb was vandalized with dog feces.

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter said the Airbnb she and her boyfriend were staying at was vandalized with dog feces Sunday.

Winter tweeted: “I come back from lunch to find s--- thrown all over the front of the house I’m staying in. I will find you with these cameras and you are f---ed.”

The next day the actress tweeted: “I still can’t believe someone threw (a feces emoji) all over my Airbnb…like bruh I just got here with my scrabble chill. Never been happier to go home.”

Winter, 19, did not say where she was staying but tweeted earlier Sunday that she and her boyfriend of more than a year, actor Levi Meaden, 30, were going to “go on more adventures this year…and here we are.”

Social media users asked the actress what type of feces were thrown and Winter said it was from a dog.  

Despite the smelly incident, Winters tweeted she was glad Meaden was there.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden have been dating for more than a year.  (Reuters)

“I also just have to say … through all of this (feces emoji) Levi Meaden is my rock and I couldn’t be luckier. I love you,” she wrote.

Meaden has not tweeted about the excrement incident.  