Small plane crashes at Chicago-area airport, injuring 4

A small twin-engine airplane crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Monday night, injuring four passengers aboard the aircraft.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., reports The Rockford Register Star. Deputy Chief Brian Kunce confirmed that the King Air C90 aircraft missed the runway by about 200 yards, as the crew was attempting to land on a nearby roadway. The plane then hit a ditch and flew over the airport fence before coming to a stop.

Kunce told reporters it was too early to determine the cause of the crash, but a meteorologist for the National Weather service reported that wind in the area were especially strong just prior to 6 p.m., according to the Register Star.

All four injured passengers were rushed a nearby hospital, two in critical condition.

Furthermore, airport officials would not confirm the departure location of the plane, though a spokeswoman did say that the Chicago Rockford International Airport was its intended destination.

The FAA has since revealed that the plane was registered to a Rockford dentist. The agency is said to be conducting an investigation into the crash.