29-story Margaritaville hotel might be opening in NYC

A post shared by Margaritaville Hollywood Beach (@margaritaville_hollywood_beach) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

It’s safe to say Jimmy Buffett wasn’t singing about New York City when he claimed to be “wasted away in Margaritaville,” but that isn’t stopping a couple of real-estate developers from trying to bring his “drunken Caribbean rock ‘n’ roll” vibe to Times Square.

Soho Properties, in partnership with a company called MHP Real Estate Services, is said to be in “late-stage negotiations” to bring a Margaritaville-branded hotel and restaurant to a space at 560 Seventh Avenue, the Real Deal reports.

MARGARITAVILLE OPENING UP A RETIREMENT COMMUNITY IN FLORIDA

Sources for Real Deal add that the building would share some of the attributes of another abandoned property the developers had envisioned for New York, called the Dream Hotel. Specifically, they say it could span 29 stories and 12,000 square feet, and contain about 240 hotel rooms.

However, this isn’t the first time a Margaritaville-themed property tried to take a bite out of the Big Apple. In 2016, the Margaritaville brand was reportedly negotiating a lease with a building just north of Times Square, though the deal ultimately fell through.

If the proposed $180 million construction eventually breaks ground, it will be the latest of several Margaritaville resorts around the country. Margaritaville already boasts hotels in Louisiana, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, Mississippi, and four throughout Florida alone.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Margaritaville brand also encompasses restaurants, casinos, retail outlets, prepared foods, margarita blenders, a SiriusXM satellite radio station, and, most recently, the Latitude Margaritaville retirement communities, the first of which is set to open sometime in 2018.