Airline passengers break out accordion, guitar after flight delay is announced

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. And by that logic, when life gives you a flight delay, throw a party in the terminal.

WestJet passengers waiting to depart from Toronto Pearson International Airport experienced the common yet annoying frustration of a flight delay, but luckily they were already in a good mood.

Traveler Michelle Sacrey Philpott recorded the fun as Newfoundlanders Sean Sullivan and Sheldon Thornhill played the guitar and accordion at the gate, according to CNN, while other passengers sang and danced along as they waited for the flight.

Airline staff then told the passengers the plane was going to be 30 minutes late as they were waiting for the pilot to arrive, but instead of groaning, the passengers made the most of the extra time by continuing the live music and sing-a-long.

“Everyone cheered. We got the instruments out again and started to continue singing and dancing,” Philpott told CNN. “Newfoundlanders love to sing and dance. It is such a huge part of our culture.”