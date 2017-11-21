Soon-to-be pardoned Turkeys staying at luxury hotel in DC

These free birds are celebrating in style.

Wishbone and Drumstick — the two lucky Turkeys chosen to be pardoned by President Trump — arrived at a luxury Washington D.C. hotel Monday to relax before their big public appearance.

The birds were lounging on their beds and watching football in their two-bedroom suite at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in downtown Washington.

On Tuesday, the turkeys will be granted clemency by the president as part of the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey tradition.

The White House said that Drumstick weighs 47 pounds and its favorite band is Journey. Wishbone, however, weighs 36 pounds and is country fan who favors Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

They were raised on a Minnesota farm by 4-H kids and will ultimately be sent to their new home at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” — where they will be cared for by veterinarians and students.

