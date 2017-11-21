'Disruptive' passenger allegedly punched flight attendant, tried to open cabin door

An Air Canada flight traveling from San Francisco to Toronto was diverted to Denver on Monday morning after a passenger became disoriented and disruptive, according to SFGate.com.

An unidentified source with knowledge of the situation told the Gate that the man "became disoriented because he did not have his medication and he ended up being restrained by other passengers."

A woman who was on the plane told ABC7 News that the passenger ran up and down the aisle and tried to open the cabin door before punching a male flight attendant.

The FBI is handling the investigation but has declined to say whether anyone was injured.

"Air Canada flight AC758 was en route from San Francisco to Toronto when it diverted to Denver due to a disruptive passenger," Air Canada spokesman, Peter Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "The aircraft landed normally and was met by first responders at the airport."

The Airbus A320 was carrying 145 passengers and left San Francisco shortly after 7 a.m. local time Monday.

Denver International Airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery told SFGate.com the flight landed in Colorado at 10:17 a.m. local time and received fuel and food before departing for Toronto around noon.

Lamentably, this isn't the first time a passenger has allegedly attempted to open a cabin door mid-flight or attacked a crew member. Similar incidents of late have been blamed on butterfly hallucinations, edible marijuana and other drugs and alcohol.

This article originally appeared on TravelPulse.