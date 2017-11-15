Southwest flight attendant gives hilarious 'sexy' safety demonstration

As important as they are, most in-flight safety demonstrations are relatively mundane exercises in seat belt buckling, life vest inflation, and exit door policy. Until now.

The passengers on a recent Southwest flight had a good laugh while putting their tray tables in an upright and locked position as cabin crew member Nicholas Demore put a silly, sultry spin on safety precautions.

Demore popped, locked, and dropped his way into passengers’ hearts on the flight from Dallas to Las Vegas, causing several members of his “audience” to pull out their phones and start recording as he strutted his stuff down the runway (ahem, aisle.)

As another flight attendant announced the safety procedures (while simultaneously holding back her laughter), Demore gave a flirty demonstration on buckling a seatbelt, danced his way through the explanation of the exit doors, and coyly showed off his bright yellow life vest. With a flourish, he made his way through the plane aisle to the sound of laughs and cheers, his fellow flight attendant chuckling, “Your flight attendants are ... walking the walk and strutting his stuff to make sure your seatbelts are securely fastened.”

The video was captured by flier Samantha Lynch Kintner (among others) who told local station WISTV, “Everyone thought he was hilarious. He was funny throughout the flight.” She added on Facebook, “My flight attendant was awesome.”

Her video, which was shared on Facebook, has now received over 39,000 views.

Although Demore’s performance may have distracted slightly from the safety precautions, he and the other crew members still managed to get through all of the required procedures. Southwest, known for its cheeky flight crews, retweeted videos of Demore’s show and, according to Daily Mail, saying in a statement, “We love that he has created such a lighthearted and memorable experience for Southwest Customers!”

Should Demore ever want to leave his job as a flight attendant, he might just have a career in show biz.