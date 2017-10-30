American Airlines crew taken to hospital after complaining of 'possible odor in the cabin'

Several American Airlines crew members were taken to a hospital over the weekend after noticing a “possible odor in the cabin,” an airline spokesperson confirms to Fox News.

Saturday’s American Airlines flight 198 to New York, which was scheduled to leave from Boston at 12:15 p.m., had not yet boarded any passengers at Logan International Airport when crew members first reported the smell. In total, six crew members requested medical attention, though American Airlines did not confirm what caused the odor.

“All six crew members asked to be transported to a local hospital for evaluation, and subsequently released,” said a spokesperson.

A different American Airlines representative also stated that the plane is being inspected by the airline’s Boston maintenance team, The Boston Globe reports.

According to FlightAware, flight 198 eventually departed from Logan airport at 6:48 p.m., landing in New York at 8:01 p.m. EST.

Saturday's incident comes after a similar occurrence in late July, during which three members of an American Airlines crew reported a foul odor in the cabin during a flight from Texas to Florida. Those crew members were also taken to a hospital for evaluation.