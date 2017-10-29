Expand / Collapse search
TRAVEL

Officials: Plane diverted due to smoke lands in Boston

Associated Press

BOSTON –  Officials say an international United Airlines flight was diverted due to reports of smoke and has landed safely in Boston.

The Massachusetts Port Authority says no injuries were reported after the plane landed without incident at Logan International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

United Airlines spokesman Charlie Hobart says the aircraft was heading to Washington Dulles International Airport from Munich. The reported smoke appears to have originated in the galley of the plane, where food is cooked and prepared.

Hobart says passengers remained in their seats while emergency crews came on board to help determine the cause of the smoke. They were then deplaned. Hobart says it's not yet clear if there was a fire on the plane.