United Airlines increasing rows in economy to 10 seats

United Airlines has announced they will be adding 21 seats to their Boeing 777-200 planes over the next few years.

The airliner, which uses the Boeing 777-200 for long-haul flights, will be reconfiguring the seating plan from rows of nine to rows of ten in order to accommodate more passengers per flight.

United has said that the legroom – 31 inches for economy and 34 inches for “Economy Plus” seats – will not change, Business Insider reports.

In addition to extra seats, the plane will also feature 50 lie-flat business class seats, known as Polaris seats.

United plans to update 90 of their Boeing 777-200s in the coming years to this new seating arrangement.

American Airlines is one airline that has already added an additional seat to their Boeing 777-200 economy rows, to fit an extra 42 passengers.