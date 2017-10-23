Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines increasing rows in economy to 10 seats

United's economy rows are about to get cozier.

United Airlines has announced they will be adding 21 seats to their Boeing 777-200 planes over the next few years.

The airliner, which uses the Boeing 777-200 for long-haul flights, will be reconfiguring the seating plan from rows of nine to rows of ten in order to accommodate more passengers per flight.

United has said that the legroom – 31 inches for economy and 34 inches for “Economy Plus” seats – will not change, Business Insider reports.

In addition to extra seats, the plane will also feature 50 lie-flat business class seats, known as Polaris seats.

United plans to update 90 of their Boeing 777-200s in the coming years to this new seating arrangement.

American Airlines is one airline that has already added an additional seat to their Boeing 777-200 economy rows, to fit an extra 42 passengers.