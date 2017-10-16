Delta Airlines prevented woman from singing national anthem on flight with fallen soldier

A Georgia woman and her fellow Delta passengers were prevented from singing the National Anthem as crews unloaded the casket of a fallen soldier at Atlanta’s airport last weekend.

Pamela Dee Gaudry was on a flight toward Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when she learned the body of a fallen soldier – 29-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Dusting Wright – was on her plane.

Gaudry, the wife of a deceased Army captain, wanted to honor the Special Forces soldier who was among four U.S. troops killed in an attack in Niger on Oct. 4, by singing the National Anthem. She went around the cabin asking each passenger if they would join her in singing for the fallen soldier.

"I thought it would be so amazing if we sang as they were getting off," Gaudry said. "It's a great honor to the boy's parents, wife and perhaps children."

Some people were enthusiastic about singing and said they would join while others chose not to participate.

As the flight neared its destination, Gaudry says the chief flight attendant came up to her and informed her it was against Delta’s policy to sing the National Anthem. The flight attendant said some people on the flight were from other countries and may be offended by them singing the National Anthem. The staff also made an announcement to the cabin, instructing everyone to stay in their seats and remain quiet.

Gaudry said many were upset, and one passenger told her “all we can do is pray.”

"I'm humiliated by my lack of courage to sing the national anthem in my own country on American soil, with a deceased soldier on the plane. I wish I could have been an example for my children," Gaudry said. "I’m glad my former husband is deceased because he would have been profoundly disappointed in me."

Angered, Gaudry posted a video on Facebook once her plane landed, explaining the incident. Her video has since gone viral, garnering nearly one million views and the attention of Delta.

Gaudry says the airline contacted her about the flight and offered her an apology and explaned that the flight attendant had been misinformed – it is not company policy to prevent passengers from singing the National Anthem.

"Evidently, they had a flight attendant that made some bad decisions in trying to make this situation go away. They are going to do some training for the future," she said. "Delta was very reverent and let the honor guards do a wonderful thing to honor each and every soldier that comes home with this beautiful tribute. For just this reason, I personally do not believe in a boycott of Delta."

"Delta has apologized to me. Profusely. I accept. Like many things in life...it should have been handled differently. I am not throwing any stones,” she added.

Gaudry said she was also contacted by Dustin Wright’s family, who thanked her.