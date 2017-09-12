Delta airlines pays woman $4,000 to give up her seat

Delta is trying to salvage the bad reputation airlines have been building recently – like when United dragged a bloodied doctor down the aisle, or when JetBlue was accused of scalding a woman with tea. And they’re doing it by shelling out huge sums of money to their passengers.

Last Friday, a woman was waiting for a flight from Atlanta to South Bend, IN, when the airline realized it had vastly overbooked the flight. Upon this realization, Delta offered to pay $2,200 for someone to give up their seat. However, the University of Georgia fans who were filling the plane didn’t want to take the risk of missing the Notre Dame football game they were heading to.

Delta started bidding up once it became clear that no one was willing to take a later flight. The price incrementally edged higher, eventually hitting $4,000 before Tracy Jarvis Smith volunteered to give her seat up to a Georgia fan who had confirmed a flight reservation, but had not been assigned a seat.

Jarvis confessed on her Twitter that she had been waiting for the price to hit $4K, stating that “4,000 was my magic number,” followed by hashtags saying she had to do it and couldn’t say no.

Lucky for her, Jarvis ended up with a hefty check and the next flight out – putting her in Indiana a mere eight hours later than expected.