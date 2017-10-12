How a corn maze saved one family's farming business

Corn mazes can be more than just fun attractions with winding trails, challenging puzzles and frustrating dead ends. In fact, the corn maze at Lentini Farms helped save Anthony Lentini’s farming business.

Anthony Lentini, the man behind Lentini Farms, tells Fox News that his corn maze became a means to sustain the farm when prices and demand fluctuated over a decade ago.

THE BEST WAY TO GRILL CORN? GO AGAINST THIS INSTINCT

“My wife and I wanted to reinvent the farm, and we saw that the kids were coming into the business and we needed to have more income coming in," says Lentini. "I read about someone doing it out West, and that’s what gave me the idea.”

Lentini Farms is located in Newton, N.J., and during the fall season its 10-acre corn maze (complete with with 10-foot corn stalks) attracts adventure-seekers far and wide — and young and old.

“We’re always busy!” Lentini now says.

The adventure doesn't stop once visitors are done with the corn maze, either — although that alone can take between 20 minutes to 2 hours. Visitors can also stop by the pumpkin fields to pick their own pumpkins, or take a haunted hayride across a terrifying swath of Lentini Farms.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Corn maze prices start at $8 for children ages 4 to 11, and $10 for adults ages 12 and up. Children under 3 are free.

For more about Lentini Farms, or simply some hacks on navigating corn mazes, check out the video above.