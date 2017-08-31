The best way to grill corn? With the husks still on

When it comes to end-of-summer cooking, all we want to do is grill, grill, and grill some more. Which generally means corn with every meal, because you pretty much can't have a cookout without grilled corn on the cob.

But when it comes to making grilled corn, backyard barbecuers have many opinions about just how to do it. Some people toss the cobs raw on the grill, some boil them first, some wrap them in foil, others cook them in the husks. So my colleague Anna tested all the cooking styles to find the actual best way to do it. And the winner? With the husks on.

Unlike grilling the corn raw, boiled or blanched, leaving the husks on the corn cobs protects the corn from direct exposure to the grill's heat and helps to steam the corn to tenderness. And unlike aluminum foil, which many people use to wrap their grilled corn, the husks still allow smoke to permeate the corn, giving it a hint of charred flavor. Plus, since the corn already comes in the husk, it's super easy.

Here's how to grill corn on the cob with husks in five simple steps, so that you can win those barbecues all summer long.

1. PREP THE HUSKS

Prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Gently pull back husks from each cob, leaving them attached at the bottom of cobs.

2. REMOVE THE SILK

Carefully remove corn silks from cobs (if a few still cling to the corn cobs, it's not a big deal).

3. ADD FLAVOR

Season corn cobs with salt and pepper, or add even more flavor to corn by rubbing cobs with a compound butter, spices, or an infused oil. Then pull the husk back into place — it'll be a little loose, but that's fine.

4. GRILL THE CORN

Grill corn, turning frequently, until the husks are charred and beginning to shrivel and corn is tender, about 10 minutes.

5. DIG IN!

Pull the husks away from corn to expose the kernels and serve on the cob, or cut the corn off the cob and use in salad, salsa, or crostini. Now that you know how to grill corn on the cob with husks, repeat as needed for the remainder of the summer.