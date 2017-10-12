Hotel owner body-shamed woman after she left bad review, she claims

A woman was in for a rude awakening after she left a negative hotel review and got a surprising response from the manager.

Emily Chance was unimpressed with her accommodations at the Nelcon Hotel in Blackpool, England, so she left a less-than-stellar review on Booking.com. Giving the business 3.8 out of 10 stars, Chance complained that there was “horrendous smell” and dirty linens, among other issues.

"The property itself is in a bad condition the room wasn't too bad but very run down and more of an effort could be made to the rooms considering they ask for money," she wrote in her review.

DELTA PASSENGER CLAIMS EDIBLE MARIJUANA MADE HIM PUNCH FLIGHT ATTENDANT

Chance booked the hotel for her and her husband’s two-year wedding anniversary for about $50 for their two-night stay. She wrote that the living conditions were “unhealthy” and she wouldn’t be staying there again.

A hotel spokesperson responded to Chance’s review, asking what she expected for the price. "Most of what you describe I do not recognize as a matter of interest … I think possibly you were expecting a four-star hotel," the response read.

But the hotel’s response didn’t stop there. According to Chance, the hotel owner, Ken Evans, then sent her a text message to her personal phone that went too far, she told Daily Mail.

"For someone who has never been away before you do not come across as nervous in fact you come across as a nasty piece of work who probably should be put on a diet as you must hate everything and everyone," Evans wrote in the text.



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Evans told Daily Mail that Chance’s review was inaccurate. “I don't have a problem with people reviewing us, but what she wrote was a pack of lies,” he said.

The hotel currently has a 6.9 out of 10 score on Booking.com based on 182 reviews.