Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is opening a hotel next to The Mercantile

Fans of the Pioneer Woman will soon have a new reason to visit the small town of Pawhuska, Okla.

Ree Drummond announced recently that she and her husband Ladd are opening up a hotel next door to The Mercantile, the couple’s restaurant, bakery, general store and deli.

The Food Network star shared details of the hotel renovation on her blog, where she explains that her husband is doing most of the muscle work, though she’s providing the moral support. “I have had almost zero to do with it aside from an occasional ‘Oooooh, neato!’” she wrote. “The helpfulness of my contributions cannot be underestimated.”

Wanted to share another restoration project we've been working on in our small town. I'll show you more as it progresses, but meantime, scroll to the end of these photos and check out what we found under the plaster this week. Love it when hidden pieces of history get to come out and play again. A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

The project includes two side-by-side buildings the couple is redesigning — one is two stories, the other three. Once completed, the hotel (or “boarding house,” as Drummond suggests calling it) will include eight guest rooms.

Drummond posted photos of the project's progress. They’re installing balconies, inspired by the ones her and husband saw in downtown Houston and New Orleans, and plan to preserve an old drugstore mural they discovered under the plaster.

Earlier this summer, Drummond and her husband opened up their ranch to visitors looking to get a closer glimpse at where the Pioneer Woman’s home. Guests could visit The Lodge, the family’s guest home, where Drummond films her Food Network show.



Drummond has yet to announce an opening date for the hotel, but it's likely it'll be booked solid once it finally does: The TV chef revealed that her restaurant, The Mercantile, averages around 6,000 customers a day — in a town with only 3,500 people — with as many as 15,000, on occasion.