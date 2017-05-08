'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond opening ranch to fans this summer

Fans of Ree Drummond have longed to get into her homestyle kitchen for years.

Now, for the first time ever, "The Pioneer Woman" is welcoming guests to her home in Oklahoma this summer.

Drummond and her husband Ladd, a frequent recipe taste taster on the hit Food Network show, are offering fans the opportunity to visit the Drummond Ranch.

REE DRUMMOND FACES BACKLASH OVER ASIAN CHICKEN WING RECIPE

The family guest house, known as The Lodge, is located in Osage County, Okla. and it's where the city-turned-country gal actually films her show. The domestic goddess is set to film the series on June 1-3, 5-10, or 12-17. Guests can visit The Lodge between 9 to 4 p.m. local time for a chance to actually meet the culinary star. The Pioneer Woman held the first round of summer filming May 5 and 6.



The Mercantile, a retail store owned by Drummon family, is encouraging people to, “Bring your sweetie, bring your mom, bring your cousins, bring a group of old friends. We want you to enjoy the heck out of The Merc and Pawhuska!”

For those unfamiliar with The Mercantile, it "includes a bakery, deli, and general store in the heart of Osage County, Oklahoma." Drummong also touts the shop's "gorgeous goods and comfort foods, and plenty of fun to dish out.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

So, if you’re looking for a fun and tasty adventure-- and you're heading south soon-- venture out to Drummond's property for a taste of some good old fashioned Pioneer eats.

Now, if only Drummond could be your personal chef every day of the year.

