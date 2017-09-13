Disney World photos show Hurricane Irma's damage to parks

Walt Disney World reopened on Tuesday after damage from Hurricane Irma forced the Florida-based theme parks to shutter its doors for two days.

Disney’s Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom had first closed on Sunday, ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma.

The parks avoided extensive damage from the storm, but visitors' pictures showed a number of downed trees around the parks and other minor damage, People reported.

Disney said its water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, would reopen later this week.

The park has closed six times since it opened 45 years ago, but this was the second time in less than a year that they shuttered their doors due to a storm. The first time was when Hurricane Matthew hit the state in Oct. 2016.

Nearby Universal Studios theme parks also closed ahead of Hurricane Irma.

“Our destination saw relatively minor damage overnight involving fences, trees, signage and building facades,” a statement from Universal Orlando Studios said. “We are hard at work inside our parks and we can confirm an on-time opening for Tuesday, Sept 12 at 9 a.m. for Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.”