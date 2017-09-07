Airlines capping prices for Hurricane Irma evacuees, offering refunds

Florida Governor Rick Scott has urged residents to comply with evacuation orders as Hurricane Irma — now a "life-threatening category 5" storm — approaches the state.

Traffic has increased on highways leading from the Florida Keys, where some 25,000 residents have already evacuated to the mainland. But airways are also congested, leading to flight changes and cancellations. Fortunately, some airlines are capping prices departing from cities in the projected storm path, and many are adding flights and using larger aircrafts to accommodate the increase in travelers.

Are you looking to travel from an affected area? Check below to see which of the nation's four largest carriers are offering reduced fares and fee waivers:

Jet Blue has announced that its cancellation and flight changed fees will be waived. They are also offering flights out of select areas at a reduced price of $99-$159 until September 13th.

According to a Delta press release, "Delta has capped fares at $399 for flights to and from southern Florida through Sept. 13, and is waiving baggage and change fees."

United is waiving change and flight difference fees for those traveling on or before September 30th in affected cities listed on its site.

American Airlines is allowing customers to request complete refunds for flights that are canceled or "aggressively delayed."