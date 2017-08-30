Airlines are giving away miles in exchange for Harvey disaster relief donations

Hurricane Harvey swept into Texas over the weekend, causing at least two fatalities and billions of dollars in damage.

The hurricane paralyzed much of the Houston metropolitan area and several counties in southeast Texas. While the worst of the storm was over by mid-day Saturday, many parts of the state remain under a flash flood wash through Wednesday. Brock Long, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, predicted that the areas affected would be “uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

While all major airlines are waiving change and rebooking fees for customers flying around the storm, a few are offering additional incentives for customers who donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

American Airlines will reward customers with 10 AAdvantage miles for every dollar they donate to the American Red Cross through September 24. Customers must make a minimum $25 donation.

United Airlines has a sliding scale of miles available for customers who donate to Airlink, Operation USA, Americares or the American Red Cross through September 15. The airline will offer 250 bonus miles for donations from $50 to $99. For donations up to $249, customers can earn 500 bonus miles. And for any donation more than $250, customers can earn 1,000 bonus miles. United also said that it will match the first $100,000 it raises through this campaign.

This article originally appeared on Travel and Leisure