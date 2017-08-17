Six Flags Over Texas continues to fly Confederate flag despite controversy

Despite the recent events in Charlottesville, Va., the Six Flags Over Texas theme park stands by its decision to fly the Confederate States of America flag.

The Arlington theme park was named for the six flags that have flown over the state of Texas in its history, the Confederate flag being one of them, according to TMZ.

But park officials told TMZ they see a fundamental difference between the flag they fly and the Confederate Battle Flag.

They claim that white supremacists and neo-Nazis adopted the Battle flag, not the original Confederate flag they have at the park. However both flags flew during the Civil War.

The first official flag of the Confederacy was used in 1861, but was too similar to the Union Stars and Stripes flag, which caused confusion on the battlefield, according to Britannica. So Confederate commanders petitioned for a new flag, which led to the Confederate Battle Flag most are familiar with today, known as the “Southern Cross” design.



Despite the fraught history associated with the Confederate flag, Six Flags will continue to keep it on display. Reps for the park believe their patrons "are astute enough to know the difference," TMZ reports.