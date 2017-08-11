JetBlue flight cut short after crew members became ill

A JetBlue Airways plane made an emergency landing in Buffalo after three crew members became ill on a cross-country flight.

Airport police tweeted Thursday that the crew members were taken to the hospital with dizziness, and a backup plane was called in. The flight was scheduled from Boston to San Diego.

JetBlue did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment.

A passenger told Boston's WFXT-TV fumes could be smelled in the cabin and that he and others reported headaches. The passenger's videos show firefighters boarding the plane and also treating a flight attendant in the airport terminal.