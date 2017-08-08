British Airways to launch nonstop Nashville-London flight

British Airways will launch nonstop service between Nashville and London next year.

Officials announced Tuesday that the flight will travel between the two cities five times a week starting in May.

The 214-seat flight will depart London Heathrow at 3:45 p.m., putting it into Nashville at 6:50 p.m. local time. The outbound flight from Nashville will be scheduled to leave at 8:20 p.m., arriving in London the next day at 10:30 a.m.

The state is providing $1.5 million in incentives to British Airways to support the launch of the international flight, while the city government will provide a "stop-gap" of up to $500,000 to cover potential losses by the airline.

Nashville's last had a nonstop London flight 30 years ago, when the airport was a hub for American Airlines.