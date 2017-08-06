'Severe turbulence' on American Airlines flight leaves 10 injured

Ten people were hospitalized on Saturday after an American Airlines flight heading to Philadelphia experienced "severe turbulence" with nearly 300 people on board.

American Airlines Flight 759 was heading to Philadelphia International Airport after departing from Athens, Greece, when it "briefly encountered severe turbulence" just before it landed, the airline said in a statement to FOX29.

"The seat belt sign was on at the time. Three passengers and seven crew members were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. We are taking care of our passengers and our crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe," the statement read.

There were 287 passengers and 12 crew members on board at the time.

Passenger Ian Smith told WPVI it was 30 minutes before landing when the flight attendants told everyone to get in their seats.

"Thirty minutes out. They were giving us our drinks. The flight attendants were in the last couple rows when they said 'fasten your seat belts,'" Smith recalled to the news station.

"And then they said for the flight attendants to get to their seats, and they didn't even have time," Smith said. "It started shaking, then it took a big drop. Babies screaming, people in front of us hitting the ceiling."

Passengers said the turbulence lasted for about 15 seconds. The flight landed safely just after 3 p.m.

