Solar Eclipse 2017: 5 great cities to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event

If you don’t live in a city in the path of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, it’s time to start making your travel plans!

The goal here is to see a total eclipse without having to move to a specific spot in the city. Some bigger cities such as Nashville, St. Louis and Charleston lie on the southern or northern edge of the eclipse path, meaning you won’t get much of the total show unless you position yourself in a certain place in town.

There’s nothing wrong with that for the locals, but if you’re traveling to see the eclipse, you owe it to yourself to be in a place with 100 percent total eclipse viewing.

So, we’ve studied the cities located in the totality path and compiled a list of the best eclipse viewing spots from the west coast to the east coast.

#1. Newport, Oregon

It’s no secret that sunrises and sunsets are best viewed from the coastline. Naturally, the coast is also going to offer up some supremely stunning eclipse views.

Oregon is the first state in the path of this year’s eclipse, and Newport is the city where it will first hit landfall. Make your way to Agate Beach, Don Davis Park or Yaquina Bay State Park’s viewing areas to catch a glimpse of history.

#2. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

For those who love nature, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better destination for the eclipse (or anything, for that matter).

Tour Yellowstone National Park on the weekend before Monday’s big show and then climb up various peaks in the Grand Teton National Park — such as Snow King Mountain, Jackson Peak, Sheep Mountain, etc. — to give yourself a high vantage point for the ultimate eclipse viewing.

#3. Lincoln, Nebraska

The capital city of Nebraska will have several events over the weekend leading up to the eclipse on Monday. Thanks to the University of Nebraska State Museum and the school’s science departments, kids, teens and adults will have a chance to learn the science behind the eclipse as well as take part in a public astronomical viewing to see galaxies and star clusters Friday through Sunday.

On eclipse day, put on your special glasses and view the big show from the Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game, which is hosting an eclipse-themed game.

#4. Tallulah Falls, Georgia

Home to the Tallulah Gorge State Park, Tallulah Falls is a gorgeous setting for eclipse viewing. The Tallulah Gorge State Park will host a solar eclipse festival from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug 21.

Spend a long weekend in this lovely town and hike various trails, go fishing, kayaking, tubing or just coast down the Tallulah River, which feeds into Lake Burton — another great spot to view the eclipse from.

#5. Greenville, South Carolina

One of the fastest growing destinations in the Southeast, Greenville will have numerous events taking place on eclipse day. Travelers can hit up the Greenville Drive baseball game, the Furman University football stadium, the eclipse party at UP on the Roof along with various other events.

Book an extended weekend getaway and hang out downtown, dine and shop at any of the 120 plus locally owned restaurants and boutiques, and get swept away by the southern charm of this beautiful city.