Melania Trump's hometown now offering 'First Lady' walking tours

What was once an unknown town in Slovenia is now a major tourist destination thanks to its most famous former resident, First Lady Melania Trump.

The small town of Sevnica, home to less than 5,000 people, where the First Lady was born, now offers a five-hour Melania-themed walking tour, NPR reports.

Located about 50 miles east of Slovenia's capital Ljubljana, Sevnica was primarily known for its lingerie factory, salami festival and 900-year-old castle, according to Redbook. But now, thanks to Trump's elevated profile as the First Lady of the free world, the town has seen a 30 percent increase in tourism, NBC reports.

The “First Lady” tour, which costs about $90 for two guests, takes people to several stops where Melania spent time as a child, including her elementary school, the communist-era apartment she lived and the neighborhood where her parents now own a home.

While Trump, formerly Knavs, reportedly hasn’t returned home since she left in 1996, that hasn’t stopped the town from capitalizing on her increased prominence.

Sevnica has since installed billboards with Trump’s photo, welcoming visitors to the “Hometown of the First Lady."

"Melania was raised here, she used to be our neighbor," Mayor Srecko Ocvirk told NPR. "Yes, she's President Trump's wife, and that's what she's known for. But we want to focus only on her."

First Lady-themed products are also available to tourists. There’s a café offering a white chocolate and gold-leaf Melanija torte, a bakery with First Lady Apple Pie and a shoe store with “White House slippers,” NPR reports.

In the nearby wine-growing region, four Slovenian winemakers produced a red wine in honor of the First Lady, with the first 300 bottles selling out in just three days.

Other products available in the First Lady collection are salami made from a rare breed of local pig, chocolates and beauty creams.