United passenger claims trip was canceled after filming dispute

The headaches for United Airlines continue with yet another recorded confrontation, but this time a passenger claims the airline canceled his flight for filming a dispute.

Navang Oza, 37, said he was checking in Monday for a flight home to San Francisco from New Orleans when he complained to a United Airlines agent about a $300 charge for his luggage. Oza said he paid $125 to check the same bag on the first leg of his trip.

Unable to get an explanation, Oza said he decided to do what many other frustrated passengers have done and film the dispute.

“You do not have my permission to videotape,” the United Airlines employee says in the video shared to Twitter.

The agent tells a colleague to “cancel the reservation.” She then turned the tables on Oza and starts recording him.

“I was shocked because I didn’t know she had the right to cancel my flight because I started recording,” Oza told news station KNTV.

The California resident said that he ultimately re-booked his flight on a different airline.

United told news station KNTV that it is investigating the incident.

“The video does not reflect the positive customer experience we strive to offer, and for that we apologize. We are reviewing this situation, including talking with Mr. Oza and our employees to better understand what happened,” United said in a statement.

United has faced a series of scandals in recent weeks, including the violent removal of passenger Dr. David Dao, who sustained injuries from being dragged off an overbooked flight.

The Kentucky doctor later reached an “amicable” settlement with the airline for an undisclosed amount.

