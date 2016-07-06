The most beautiful beaches in Greece

Greece has more than 6,000 islands and islets and a coastline of nearly 8,500 miles, making choices for the country’s best beaches a competitive one.

And while travelers no doubt have personal preferences as to what makes a Greek beach actually swoon-worthy, the following have been vetted for their sand, surf, history, and hidden locations. Happy beaching.



1. Navagio Beach, Zakynthos

Why we love it: Sheltered by cliffs, Navagio is only accessible by boat, and draws its name (“Shipwreck”) from a freighter that ran aground, was abandoned, and still rests in the beach’s white sands today.

2. Sarakiniko, Milos

Why we love it: Large, sun-bleached rocks eroded by saltwater stretch out over the sea, and give the impression that you're standing on the moon.

3. Porto Katsiki, Lefkada

Why we love it: Though visitors can now park atop the cliff and walk down 80 steps to the sand below, this beach translates to “Goat Port,” since previously, goats were the only ones able to reach the area.

4. Lalaria, Skiathos

Why we love it: Lalaria is the Greek word for pebbles, which line the beach and give it its name. Just don't dream of taking a white pebble home for a souvenir: Authorities on Skiathos have threatened fines of up to $1,100.

