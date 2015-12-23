The world’s most incredible ice hotels

With winter well under way, many skiers and snowboarders will be hitting the mountains for their yearly adrenaline rush. For them, nothing is more enjoyable then zipping downhill, run after run, until they finally feel the chill, signaling it’s time to head back to a warm hotel.

But what about those wanting a different experience? This winter, consider booking a few nights at an ice hotel, where the rooms are as cold as they are works of art.

From Canada to Norway, Architectural Digest reveals seven of the best ice hotels for you and your family to enjoy this holiday season.

1. Ice Hotel Sweden

Jukkasjärvi, Sweden

2. Hotel Kakslauttanen Igloo Village - Saariselkä, Finland

Saariselkä, Finland

3. Kirkenes Snow Hotel

Bjørnevatn, Norway

4. Snow Hotel

Yllasjarvi, Finland

Check out of the more of the world's frostiest icy retreats.

More from Architectural Digest

22 Incredible Indian Palaces (You Can Stay At)

Inside Jennifer Aniston's Gorgeous Beverly Hills Home

10 Awesome Hotels in California’s Wine Country

10 Hotels with Unbelievably High-End Amenities