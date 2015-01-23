7 hotel packages tied and cuffed to ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Teddy bears and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are not how Anastasia and Christian roll.

Inspired by the film release of “Fifty Shades of Grey,” the best-selling first book of E.L. James’ erotica trilogy, hotels have turned up the heat on Valentine’s Day fantasies with some steamy packages.

While others head to movie theaters on Feb. 13 for the movie’s premiere, why not make the experience much more personal with an unforgettable Valentine’s Day weekend – or week -- at these hotels?

1. Explore love at new heights with 'Fifty Shades of Oregon'

What: “Fifty Shades of Oregon” package at Heathman Hotel, Timberline Lodge and Stephanie Inn

Where: Portland, Cannon Beach and Mount Hood, Ore.

The only hotel featured in the book, and also in the film version, the Heathman Hotel takes love to new heights, literally, in its “Fifty Shades of Oregon” package. The seven-night thrill includes stays at Timberline Lodge (near Mount Hood) and Stephanie Inn (Cannon Beach), plus jaunts to Cannon Beach (cuddle up in front of a beach bonfire) and Mount Hood (with a Champagne or brandy toast at the summit). Folded in are romantic dinners at all properties, breakfasts and wine tastings, a $500 shopping credit in downtown Portland and luxury town-car transportation the whole way. (Be sure to request the “Inner Goddess” add-on – a gray silk tie and a bottle of Pouilly-Fume wine, plus the “Fifty Shades of Gin” cocktail at the Heathman Restaurant and Bar – to any stay at the Heathman Hotel.)

2. Glamorous getaway at a luxury Miami resort

What: Eden Roc Miami Beach’s “Fifty Shades of Romance” package

Where: Miami Beach

Available Feb. 13-15, the package puts couples in an oceanfront suite in the Ocean Tower and tosses in perks like two tickets to the Feb. 13 film premiere at nearby Regal Cinemas South Beach, a bottle of Champagne, 20 percent off dining in the hotel, a discount on lingerie at nearby Eberjey and “Red Room of Pain” cocktails at the lobby bar. Instead of chocolate, products designed for intimate couples are gently laid on the bed at turndown. Just out the hotel’s doors along Collins Avenue is a sea of Art Deco bars and restaurants, perfect for spicing up the night.

3. Explore the city where it all began

What: Hyatt at Olive 8’s “Grey Shades of Olive 8” package

Where: Seattle

This 39-story hotel has a unique offering for “Fifty Shades of Grey” fans: a self-guided walking tour of attractions from the trilogy, including Christian’s building. Ready for bookings on Feb. 8 through Feb. 16, the package also includes appetizers and two cocktails at the hotel’s Urbane restaurant, and valet parking so you feel like a million bucks. Wake up to views of Lake Union, the Cascade Mountains or the Olympic mountain range.

4. The city that never sleeps will keep you awake all night

What: Kimpton’s Eventi and Ink48’s “50 Shades of Grey” package

Where: New York City

Choose between two Manhattan neighborhoods – Chelsea (Eventi) or Hell’s Kitchen (Ink48) – and check into a luxury suite stocked with all the goods for a romantic stay. With the “50 Shades of Grey” package, room service delivers aphrodisiac fare like avocados, oysters, chocolate and bananas, while a Babeland amenity kit includes a necktie, bondage kit, paddle and spanking powder. Two 50-minute massages are included. If you leave your room, there’s free admission to the Museum of Sex and a $200 credit toward lingerie at La Perla or Agent Provocateur. The package is available from Feb. 5 through March 1.

5. A romantic beachside retreat

What: B Ocean Resort’s “50 Shades of B” package

Where: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Borrowing inspiration from the trilogy, guests booking this package – available Feb. 1 to March 1 with a two-night minimum – receive a gray silk tie, a bottle of Pouilly-Fume, a cheese/fruit platter and a “sensual love kit.” Go all Christian Grey with a helicopter ride over Fort Lauderdale’s beaches (additional $185). Outside of the room, enjoy a spicy meal at the hotel’s Dos Caminos or sip cocktails at the sunken Wreck Bar. Consider them foreplay.

6. Play to your heart's content in the City by the Bay

What: Personality Hotels’ (Hotel Diva, Kensington Park and Hotel Union Square) “50 Shades of Women … Come Again”

Where: San Francisco

When hasn’t San Francisco been playful? Add the “50 Shades of Women … Come Again” package ($150, with $10 donated to the Breast Cancer Emergency Fund, available through Dec. 31) to any stay at these Personality Hotels properties, and you’ll get a vibrator, a tasseled-fringe whip, handcuffs, a paddle, condoms, lubricant and a few other toys. The best part is that they’re packaged in a super-secretive black box.

7. The royal treatment in Scotland

What: Nira Caledonia’s “50 Plaids of Wa-hay” package

Where: Edinburgh, Scotland

Add a little royal pampering to your love life with this package, which requires a two-night minimum in a Jacuzzi suite at the home of renowned 19th century essayist Christopher North. A welcome glass of Champagne is followed by an aphrodisiac tasting-menu one night at Blackwood’s Bar & Grill, a couple’s massage in your suite, a full Scottish breakfast every morning, and a “Fifty Shades of Grey” goody bag stocked with blindfolds, handcuffs, masks, a feather tickler, spanking ruler and a gray silk tie. Not enough pampering? Tack on a Champagne bath for around $3,000. Round-the-clock butler included.