Nevada brothel lets Amazon's Alexa turn you into a pornstar

By Sean Keach, Digital Technology and Science Editor | The Sun
(Credit: Amazon)

A legal brothel in America has built a "fully-automated" sex tape room powered by the Amazon Echo.

Nevada's notorious Sheri's Ranch has kitted out the room with smart home tech, letting punters create their own smut films using voice-control.

Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant is designed to help you with everyday business: checking the news, finding out the weather, or ordering a pizza.

But its creators probably never intended for Alexa to become part of a brothel's full-time staff.

