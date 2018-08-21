Nevada brothel lets Amazon's Alexa turn you into a pornstar

A legal brothel in America has built a "fully-automated" sex tape room powered by the Amazon Echo.

Nevada's notorious Sheri's Ranch has kitted out the room with smart home tech, letting punters create their own smut films using voice-control.

Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant is designed to help you with everyday business: checking the news, finding out the weather, or ordering a pizza.

But its creators probably never intended for Alexa to become part of a brothel's full-time staff.

