Facebook goes down, users vent their frustration on Twitter

The Facebook logo is pictured at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

The Facebook logo is pictured at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.  (Reuters)

Facebook was down for a number of users Friday, prompting them to vent their frustration elsewhere on social media.

The hashtag #facebookdown was trending in the U.S. on Twitter.

The Down Detector website reported that Facebook had been experiencing problems since 12:16 PM EDT. The social network appeared to be back online at about 12:32 PM EDT.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble connecting to Facebook and it has since been resolved,” a Facebook spokesperson told Fox News. 

