Facebook goes down, users vent their frustration on Twitter

Facebook was down for a number of users Friday, prompting them to vent their frustration elsewhere on social media.

The hashtag #facebookdown was trending in the U.S. on Twitter.

The Down Detector website reported that Facebook had been experiencing problems since 12:16 PM EDT. The social network appeared to be back online at about 12:32 PM EDT.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble connecting to Facebook and it has since been resolved,” a Facebook spokesperson told Fox News.



