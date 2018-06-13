'Fortnite's' first World Cup boasts staggering $100M in prizes

"Fortnite" has become a cultural phenomenon, engaging celebrities such as Drake and Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price and making stars out of gamers such Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. Now, the game will host its first "World Cup" with a prize package totaling $100 million.

Making the announcement on its blog, developer Epic Games said the "Fortnite World Cup" (not to be confused with soccer's World Cup, starting later this week), will bring together the Fortnite community to compete or watch the e-sports competition at home.

"We’ll be supporting community organized events, online events, and major organized competitions all over the world, where anyone can participate, and anyone can win," Epic said in the post.

The developer added that Fortnite World Cup Qualifiers will start in the fall of this year, with the first Fortnite World Cup commencing in late 2019. "Whether you’re in the competition or watching at home, we want this to be fun for everyone," Epic said.

The $100 million in prizes will be "split between many events at different levels of competition around the globe," Epic said, while indicating that the World Cup event would focus on Solo and Duo playing.

What separates Epic's e-sports league from others is that it is not selling teams or franchises and will ban third-party leagues from selling teams or franchises as well.

"Fortnite," now with 125 million players around the world, has become a mega-hit for developer Epic, known for its hit games such as the "Gears of War" and "Infinity Blade" series, prior to the aforementioned success of "Fortnite."

Because of its unbridled popularity, there have been online petitions to shut the game down because it’s ruining relationships.

There has even been a case of a 9-year-old girl being sent to rehab after she wet herself while refusing to stop playing the game.

On Tuesday, Nintendo announced that "Fortnite" would be available on its popular Nintendo Switch console, making it the latest platform to support the game.

