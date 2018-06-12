'Fortnite' will be available on Switch, Nintendo confirms

Nintendo announced that the massively popular 'Fortnite' video game will be available on its Nintendo Switch console.

The game, which has more than 40 million monthly active users and has become a cultural phenomenon, will be available today, Nintendo said at the E3 video game convention on Tuesday.

Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime said the game would incorporate its battle royale mode and would be available at 1 p.m. EST today as a free download.

'FORTNITE' JUMPS FROM GAMER OBSESSION TO CULTURAL PHENOMENON

The leak was first reported by Variety, which cited a tweet from Simon Aarons, a data miner who saw the release date on Nintendo's eShop.

"Fortnite" combines the building mechanics of "Minecraft" with the shooter aesthetics of the game "Overwatch."

In March, "Fortnite" set a record for a live gaming stream, YouTube's global head of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Gaming said.

Speaking with Fox News in April, Duncan McMonagle, senior vice president and general manager of eSports at Minute Media and DBLTAP said the video game has caught on because it’s totally free (you can purchase cosmetic upgrades that don’t impact gameplay) and it runs on multiple platforms including Xbox, PC and now, the Switch.

The popular online game was downloaded by 150 million people internationally this year, the Washington Post reported. The game is popular with celebrities such as Drake and Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price who was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in May after reportedly playing “Fortnite” for too many hours.

'FORTNITE''S SHOPPING CARTS ARE HERE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Because of its unbridled popularity, there have been online petitions to shut the game down because it’s ruining relationships.

There has even been a case of a 9-year-old girl being sent to rehab after she wet herself while refusing to stop playing the game.

In addition to "Fortnite," Nintendo announced several other new games, including "Super Mario Party," "DaemonXMachina," and a new story pack for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," all coming in the next 12 months.

Fox News' John Brandon and James Rogers contributed to this story. Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia