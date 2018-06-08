Facebook slammed ahead of Sheryl Sandberg's MIT commencement address

Activist group Freedom from Facebook has taken out a full-page ad in MIT’s student newspaper slamming the social network ahead of Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg’s commencement address Friday.

Freedom from Facebook, which wants to see the company broken up by spinning off its various business units, placed the ad in the commencement edition of The Tech, MIT’s student newspaper. The ad quotes a number of former Facebook technologists warning about the dangers of Facebook and its potential to damage society. “It’s time to break up Facebook,” it urges.

FACEBOOK OUTLINES STEPS TO COMPLY WITH NEW PRIVACY LAWS FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL

The activist group is urging the Federal Trade Commission to break up Facebook by spinning off WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, re-establish competition in the social networking space, and also implement strong privacy rules giving users more control over how their personal information is collected and used.

Facebook is still feeling the shockwaves from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Reports emerged earlier this year that Cambridge Analytica improperly used information from as many as 87 million accounts on the social network, prompting Facebook to suspend the U.K.-based company. Cambridge Analytica, which has ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, has denied any wrongdoing. On April 30, Cambridge announced it was shutting down.

The social network faced another privacy gaffe this week when it revealed that a bug had changed the privacy settings to “public” for as many as 14 million users. The bug has since been fixed, Facebook said.

FACEBOOK CHANGED PRIVACY SETTINGS TO 'PUBLIC' FOR AS MANY AS 14M USERS

Sandberg, a Harvard alum, oversees Facebook’s operations. Prior to joining the social network, she worked for Google, McKinsey and Company, and the World Bank. She is also a former chief of staff for the U.S. Treasury Department under then-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who worked for President Bill Clinton.

Facebook has not yet responded to a request for comment on this article.

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers