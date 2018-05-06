Buying bulletproof gear, revisiting iPhone 7, making money on Kindle and more: Tech Q&A

Buying Smart Armor Like Police Use

Q: Police have hi-tech gear that protects them from bullets, terrorism, and crazy people. I’m not a cop, just a concerned citizen. Can I buy the same protection?

A: Along with firearms, tactical equipment has radically improved in recent years, and a lot of gear incorporates sophisticated technology to protect wearers from bodily harm. Before you spend a lot of money, though, you may want to consult the experts. If you’re actually being threatened, go to the authorities. If you are planning to enter a dangerous place, find a skilled self-defense trainer. Personal protection is more than wearing the right gear. Click here to learn about easy-to-find bulletproof protection.

Medical Scores

Q: Is it true that companies are tracking our health like a credit report? How can you see what’s on this report? My insurance went up.

A: Many people never hear about this “medical credit report,” so they would never think to ask about it. As medicine embraces technology and digitized records, patients benefit from efficient databases shared between caregivers. Much of medical billing is done behind closed doors. Luckily, there are ways to access your own data, so you can see insurance company records. Click here to find your secret health credit report.

Difference QLED vs. OLED TVs

Q: I need a new smart TV and am confused by all the acronyms. Is QLED better than OLED?

A: Like most high-end devices, the QLED and OLED are divided into two camps: one offers eye-popping visuals, thanks to cutting-edge technology, but it’s painfully expensive and beyond the means of most people. The other is also excellent and will satisfy any number of television viewers, but it’s not top of the line and is therefore more affordable. It’s a lot like 4K, which is clearly more sophisticated than HD, but most people don’t see enough of a difference to invest the extra money. Then again, if you have discriminating tastes in televisions, you may seek an upgrade. Click here to learn the difference between QLED and OLED.

Stick to iPhone 7

Q: I heard you say that an iPhone 7 is a better buy than the iPhone X. Do I need to clean out my ears? This advice seems dead wrong.

A: Did Apple jump the shark? Did they promise too much, and at a price point that’s too high? Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot to like about the iPhone X, but Apple had a long history of coercing its customers to upgrade before many of them are ready. Shelling out $1,000 for a phone is unthinkable for millions of Americans, even those who prefer their iOS-based smartphones. In many ways, the iPhone 7 outperforms its successor. One could argue that the iPhone 7 was too impressive a product, and Apple was much too eager to replace it. Then again, Apple is full of self-described geniuses. In what ways could the 7 still rival the X? Click here for nine reasons to choose iPhone 7 over iPhone X.

Cash in on eBooks

Q: You got my attention when you were talking about making money by publishing your own books for the Amazon Kindle. I’m a decent writer. Is it true you can make six figures doing this? How do I get started?

A: Every writer will tell you: the best place to start is a great idea. You also need to actually type the thing out, which requires a little drive and discipline. But if you like the idea of ebooks, publishing is simple, easy, and practically free, thanks to Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing platform. You can publish a 1,000-page memoir or a 20-page short story. You can create a cookbook, a how-to, or an edited collection of blog posts. You no longer have to worry about finding a grammatically inclined friend to proofread your work; you can find an infinite number of editors online, who can help you polish your manuscript for a reasonable price. The same goes for interior design and cover art, and many of these tasks can be done on your own. Distribution is global and the profit margin is unprecedented. So if you have that great idea, you’re well on your way. Click here to learn how to publish your own ebook.

What questions do you have? Call my national radio show and click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to the Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet or computer. From buying advice to digital life issues, click here for my free podcasts.

Copyright 2018, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.