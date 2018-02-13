VIDEO: 'Bigfoot' reportedly spotted in Canadian wilderness, footage goes viral

The legendary Bigfoot has reportedly once again been spotted on film, this time in the Great White North, roaming in the woods.

The video, which has been uploaded to YouTube, has captured the imagination of viewers, sparking speculation about what it is on the screen.

"If this not cgi then I would have to say its big foot," said one commenter.

"[R]edish [sic] brown hair is exactly what color people say they have. I [p]ersonally think its real," said another.

Others believe the object to be a bear, perhaps walking on its hind legs.

Despite thousands of claimed sightings and the famous Patterson-Gimlin film footage from the 1960s, an actual Bigfoot or Sasquatch has never been found. Many sightings later turn out to be hoaxes, prompting skepticism from experts that the creature does exist.

The family who filmed the footage was out for a walk in the wilderness, according to The Sun. Since its posting on Jan. 5, it has been viewed more than 350,000 times.

The mysterious and grainy footage comes just a few short months after the Sasquatch was reportedly sighted in Northern California.

In October, Jeffrey Gonzalez, a self-described paranormal expert, said he heard about the sighting from a local farmer who said he saw the creature and five others running on his ranch near Avocado Lake in East Fresno County.

“One of them, which was extremely tall, had a pig over its shoulder," Gonzalez said in comments obtained by Fox 26, a Fox News affiliate. "And the five scattered and the one with the pig was running so fast it didn’t see an irrigation pipe and it tripped, with the pig flying over."

In August, Bigfoot was also reportedly spotted in a North Carolina forest by a self-described Bigfoot watch group in McDowell County, known as BIGFOOT 911.