'Bigfoot' reportedly sighted in Northern California, pictures go viral

The legendary Bigfoot and others like it have reportedly been spotted near a Northern California lake, according to a paranormal investigator.

Jeffrey Gonzalez, a self-described paranormal expert, said he heard from a local farmer who saw the creature and four or five others running on his ranch near Avocado Lake.

“One of them, which was extremely tall, had a pig over its shoulder," Gonzalez said in comments obtained by Fox 26, a Fox News affiliate. "And the five scattered and the one with the pig was running so fast it didn’t see an irrigation pipe and it tripped, with the pig flying over."

According to his Facebook page, Gonzalez is a talk show host and an investigator at Paranormal Central, in addition to being a technician at AT&T. He also founded the Sanger Paranormal Society.

Gonzalez said that the sighting is not that uncommon, with three additional Bigfoot sightings in the past five years, all located in East Fresno County.

“I would have never guessed in a million years that you would have told me there were Bigfoot on Shields or Ashlan Avenue. Right? So, I want to know what’s going on. Is this for real?” Gonzalez added.

He recounted two others stories, including one from a woman who said her two sons saw a Bigfoot in their orchard and one from a man who saw five creatures in the same orchard.

“What are the odds of three people, three different families, who don’t know each other, within a radius of 2 to 3 miles, come and tell me what they witness, and it matches up,” Gonzalez said.

This story originally appeared in Fox 26.